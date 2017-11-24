Ad Blocker Detected

This Is The Hilariously Gross Reason She Was Banned From Making Thanksgiving Dinner

NOVEMBER 24, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
CULTURE
There are tons of reasons to get banned from making Thanksgiving dinner.

Soggy stuffing? You're out. Chunky mashed potatoes? No good. Burn the turkey? You're definitely not allowed.

One woman has made a career and an art out of making nasty, spooky food, and for two Thanksgivings in a row, she's definitely brought her A-game. Check out her incredible (and gross) creations.

Last year, Hellen Die cooked her family's turkey for Thanksgiving, but she added a chestburster from the "Alien" movies. Let's just say her family wasn't thrilled.

They probably weren't surprised, though. Hellen runs the Necro-Nom-Nom-Nomicon, creating incredible ghoulish treats year-round. She decided to tackle this monstrosity next.

They probably weren't surprised, though. Hellen runs the Necro-Nom-Nom-Nomicon, creating incredible ghoulish treats year-round. She decided to tackle this monstrosity next.

BoredPanda

The facehugger is made of chicken, chicken sausage, and crab, and it's covered in honey infused with ghost peppers. It's pretty much a nightmare all the way around.

I dunno about you, but I'd definitely believe this thing was after me. I can see why her family decided to bring their own main dish this year.

Still, it looks like the creepy dish wasn't totally disgusting. After all, it's still food, and it didn't go to waste!

Still, it looks like the creepy dish wasn't totally disgusting. After all, it's still food, and it didn't go to waste!

BoredPanda

(via BoredPanda)

These horrifying dinners are not my thing, but I'd be hard pressed not to admit that she has a ton of talent when it comes to her food creations. Want to see more? Follow her on Instagram.

