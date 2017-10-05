Ad Blocker Detected

The People In These Photos Seem Happy, But Their Smiles Hide The Painful Truth

OCTOBER 5, 2017  —  By Sarah Jewel  
LIFE
Sarah Jewel
Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

It's important that we all know the signs that a family member or loved one is going through a hard time, but the fact is that many people who are depressed or suicidal know how to hide their feelings well.

Whether it's because they feel pressure to appear a certain way in public or they don't want to burden others with their inner turmoil, the fact is that we don't always know what depression looks like.

That's why people on social media are raising awareness by sharing photos with the hashtag #facesofdepression. Just a warning: some of these stories are graphic and involve death. If they may upset you, please protect yourself by not reading.

1. "This was days before my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know."

"This was days before my husband took his own life. Suicidal thoughts were there, but you'd never know."

Twitter / @TalindaB

2. "This photo was taken just 7 hours before I tried to take my own life for the 3rd time."

"This photo was taken just 7 hours before I tried to take my own life for the 3rd time."

Instagram / selfloveclubb

3. "This is my son right before going to his computer to look up how to properly hang himself. Two days later, he followed through."

"This is my son right before going to his computer to look up how to properly hang himself. Two days later, he followed through."

Facebook / Tasha Bernstein Collins

4. "You can't tell can you? You can't tell by the look in my eyes or the sound of my voice even. You're thinking 'You're smiling though!'"

"You can't tell can you? You can't tell by the look in my eyes or the sound of my voice even. You're thinking 'You're smiling though!'"

Facebook / Monique Holley-Peak

5. "This is depression in our home. I fight every day. My husband tries his best but can't break through. I don't understand it. I don't know why I can't get rid of it."

"This is depression in our home. I fight every day. My husband tries his best but can't break through. I don't understand it. I don't know why I can't get rid of it."

Facebook / Zoe Vanmeter

6. "My #faceofdepression, and yes it is possible to be depressed with a child. Hearing, 'You don't have a reason to be depressed with her around' doesn't do shit but make me feel worse about myself."

"My #faceofdepression, and yes it is possible to be depressed with a child. Hearing, 'You don't have a reason to be depressed with her around' doesn't do shit but make me feel worse about myself."

Facebook / Brittany Schroeder

7. "This is my boyfriend two weeks before hanging himself. Will never understand it."

"This is my boyfriend two weeks before hanging himself. Will never understand it."

Facebook / Agnieszka Ostrowska

8. "Short, intense depressive episodes are real and horrible. Mothers with mental health problems, I see you. I'm here, standing with you, standing against all odds and raising the future one day at a time whilst battling with our minds. You're not going unnoticed or unappreciated. You are incredible."

"Short, intense depressive episodes are real and horrible. Mothers with mental health problems, I see you. I'm here, standing with you, standing against all odds and raising the future one day at a time whilst battling with our minds. You're not going unnoticed or unappreciated. You are incredible."

Instagram / selfloveclubb

9. "Currently at the doctor seeking help. Most have no idea what I'm going through and that I cry in the shower or in the car on my way home from work or can't sleep at night because of panic attacks."

"Currently at the doctor seeking help. Most have no idea what I'm going through and that I cry in the shower or in the car on my way home from work or can't sleep at night because of panic attacks."

Facebook / Amy Kramer

10. "I get up, put on a full face of makeup, wear a fun dress, all while struggling with depression, anxiety and sometimes suicidal thoughts."

"I get up, put on a full face of makeup, wear a fun dress, all while struggling with depression, anxiety and sometimes suicidal thoughts."

Facebook / Stephanie Malanowski- Martin

11. "This is what depression looked like not long before we lost our beloved Luke. Depression is a SERIOUS illness. Don't dismiss people who are hurting."

"This is what depression looked like not long before we lost our beloved Luke. Depression is a SERIOUS illness. Don't dismiss people who are hurting."

Facebook / Lisa Althoff

12. "You guys! This is the face of depression and suicidal thoughts. Three years ago antidepressants saved my life and then a year and a half ago they almost claimed it because I just decided I was happy and quit taking them suddenly. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Normalize mental health issues. No more shame in my struggle."

"You guys! This is the face of depression and suicidal thoughts. Three years ago antidepressants saved my life and then a year and a half ago they almost claimed it because I just decided I was happy and quit taking them suddenly. Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. Normalize mental health issues. No more shame in my struggle."

Instagram / jessica.woodard.sowa

13. " The face of depression. Sometimes it looks optimistic. Sometimes it doesn't. And having a smart, beautiful child doesn't mean those feelings don't exist or that they're not valid. She loves me on my good days and my bad days."

" The face of depression. Sometimes it looks optimistic. Sometimes it doesn't. And having a smart, beautiful child doesn't mean those feelings don't exist or that they're not valid. She loves me on my good days and my bad days."

Facebook / Jordan Pauline Cain

14. "Depression looks different on everyone. On me, it's dirty hair, bags under my eyes even though I slept all day, and makeup from yesterday because I was too exhausted to take it off before bed. Yesterday was great until one phrase set me off. It can't be helped sometimes. Just remember. There is no one look for depression."

"Depression looks different on everyone. On me, it's dirty hair, bags under my eyes even though I slept all day, and makeup from yesterday because I was too exhausted to take it off before bed. Yesterday was great until one phrase set me off. It can't be helped sometimes. Just remember. There is no one look for depression."

Instagram / scarlett_okera

15. "When people think about depression, they tend to have a very specific idea of how it manifests itself. I'm in the middle of a very real depressive episode and here I am at work with my plants and headphones."

"When people think about depression, they tend to have a very specific idea of how it manifests itself. I'm in the middle of a very real depressive episode and here I am at work with my plants and headphones."

Facebook / DuallyNoted

(via BoredPanda)

It was so brave for these people to share their stories and experiences. Remember: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 if you or someone you know needs help. Call 1-800-273-8255 or go to their official website to live chat with a counselor.

