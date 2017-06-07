Ad Blocker Detected

People Bullied Her And Made Her Feel Bad, But She Faced Her Fears (And Nailed It)

JUNE 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For many, summer is the most fun time of year because they can go out to the beach, swim, relax, and soak up the sun.

But at the same time, wearing a swimsuit in public can also be a nightmare filled with self-conscious anxiety about being judged. Despite have the same fear, however, 13-year-old Paris Harvey from Kent, England, decided to face it head by putting on her swimsuit and heading out to enjoy a day on the sand.

Paris was proud of herself for her huge accomplishment. “I got bullied in the past and after a while, you start to believe what people say. I became really insecure about how I looked,” she said.

Twitter / Paris #LookAtUsNow

Because of her metabolic condition, she gains weight very easily and has a lot of difficulty losing it. She was also born with hip dysplasia, making her left leg shorter than the right. Because of the pins in her joint, she walks with a limp, which bullies have also pointed out and mocked.

Twitter / Paris #LookAtUsNow

But despite others trying to cut her down and make her feel bad about herself, she still found the courage to join other beach goers with a smile on her face and decided to share her victory online.

Twitter / Paris #LookAtUsNow

While some mean people commented with hateful claims, others responded with overwhelming acceptance and support.

She even inspired others to wear what they were previously afraid to.

Despite the negativity, Paris says she decided to “focus on the support because hate is nothing compared to love. I feel like we should embrace who we are. I’m not making myself a model but I wanted to show people that it doesn’t matter what size you are – you are born into that body.”

(via BoredPanda)

It's unfortunate that rude people feel the need to make fun of her weight at all, and especially in light of her condition, but I'm glad she isn't letting it get to her. Share if you think bullies should stop focusing on others and start worrying about themselves!

