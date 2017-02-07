Ad Blocker Detected

This Mom's Video About How She's Failing At Parenting Is So True, And So, So Funny

FEBRUARY 7, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Do you ever feel like other moms have it more together than you do?

You know the moms I'm talking about -- the ones who pack perfect, Pinterest-inspired lunches for their kids and always remember to bake cookies (with no peanuts, wheat, gluten, or dairy!) for play dates. Their hair, nails, and clothes are always impeccable, their children behave excellently, and their homes are ridiculously clean.

Then, there's the rest of us -- moms like <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MelissaRadkeStretchMarks/" target="_blank">Melissa Radke</a>. She openly admits that her kids can be annoying.

Facebook / Melissa Radke

She falls behind on laundry...

Facebook / Melissa Radke

...makes sandwiches for her kids while in the car...

Facebook / Melissa Radke

...and even eats raw cookie dough on occasion. Oh, the horrors!

Facebook / Melissa Radke

Recently, Melissa made a video dedicated to all the moms who are "stinkin' it up." Her hilarious confessions are something that just about any parent can identify with.

To see more of Melissa's refreshing honesty, click here. And don't forget to share this with all the "stinky" moms and dads you know!

