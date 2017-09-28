Ad Blocker Detected

These People Were Taken Seriously, But Then Everyone Found Out What They Believed In

SEPTEMBER 28, 2017
By Joseph Hayes, Contributor

During the year 1927, Quentin Craufurd, the inventor of the wireless telephone and a 50-year-old ex navy officer, would keep a keen ear on his radio.

Craufurd was not listening, however, to the BBC Radio service that had been founded that year. Instead, his aim was to make contact with fairies as part of an experiment. These experiments would continue until 1932 and Craufurd would claim success in detecting what he believed were "nine marsh fairies."

And Craufurd was no lone tinkerer. He was part of a group known as "The Fairy Investigative Society," which would count among its members Air Chief Marshal Hugh Dowding, known for leading Great Britain’s defense against Nazi Germany during the Battle of Britain.

In twentieth-century Britain, discussions of fairies were hugely popular and frequently appeared in the newspaper. In fact, search on the British Newspaper Archive for fairies reveals 593,629 entries between 1900 and 1949.

The Forean Times

This popularity was reflected in the infamous Cottingley Fairies Incident of 1917. This began when a series of photographs of so-called fairies taken by Frances Griffin and Elsie Wright and promoted by Sherlock Holmes author Arthur Conan Doyle gained huge attention. Doyle unsurprisingly would keep in contact with many at the Fairy Investigation Society over the years.

Although the Cottingley photographs were later revealed to be hoaxes, the existence of fairies remained a deep belief for many. It was on November 4,1927 that the Daily Express drew attention to the creation of a "Fairy Research Society."

Despite this publicity, many of those involved in the investigation clung to secrecy.

Flickr / Just Another Shot

As Craufurd states concerning one such clandestine meeting, “Mrs. Claire Cantlon, a fairy seer, was then the Hon. Secretary, and a few of us met at a house in London. These were the halcyon days. It was the policy of the Society to remain rather secret, for we heard accounts from members who wished to hide their identity since they held high official positions, and we heard enough to know how strongly fairy-vision was established."

