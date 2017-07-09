These 20 Images Will Make You Lose What Little Faith You Had Left In Humanity

Have you ever met someone so damn ignorant that you had to wonder how they're able to function in everyday life?

I'm talking the kind of person whose thought process (if they even have one) is so skewed that common sense is a completely foreign concept to them, yet they proudly tout all their "knowledge" as if it's scientifically proven. While they're almost impossible to tolerate when you want to have an educated discussion, at least they're entertaining -- like the absolute geniuses below.

If you needed a reason to give up on humanity altogether, these 20 blissfully unaware people are it.

1. Thanks but no thanks, Susan.







2. I'm betting she didn't believe him.

TSA agent (checking my ID): "Hawk, like that skateboarder Tony Hawk!"

Me: exactly

Her: "Cool, I wonder what he's up to these days"

Me: this — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) March 21, 2017

3. I would've never guessed.