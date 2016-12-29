I think most of us can agree that 2016 has been a difficult and stressful year to get through.

It's been a complete roller coaster of emotions and full of change for many. Over the past 12 months, I've seen countless stories that reveal the worst of humanity and make it all too easy to give up on people altogether. However, I've also witnessed moments that prove that not all humans are terrible.

If you feel like you're close to losing all faith in humanity, these 17 heartwarming stories from 2016 will definitely help you restore it.

1. The police officers and civilians who worked together to rescue a man from a burning car.

2. The store employee who helped calm down an autistic little girl.

3. The man who got a woman and her dog out of a sinking car during the Louisiana floods.

video-player-present

4. The Canadian driver who stopped to push a wheelchair-bound man uphill in the pouring rain.

5. The firefighters in China who stopped a man's suicide attempt.

6. The stranger who tipped a man $750 so he could visit his family in Ireland.

7. The repo man in Illinois who helped an elderly couple pay off their car.

video-player-present

8. The Tennessee state trooper who, with his wife's help, surprised a foster mom with gifts for her children.

Read More: Bad News Is Everywhere…But These People Decided To Change The Story For The Better

9. The Canadian firefighters who freed a moose that was trapped in a frozen river.

10. The flash mob that gave a woman with cancer over $13,000 for her treatment.

video-player-present

11. The soldiers who stepped in to stop the sexual assault of a woman.

video-player-present

12. The dad who got a tattoo matching his son's scar from brain surgery to show him that he isn't alone.

13. The UPS driver who saved a woman being held hostage by her husband.

video-player-present

14. The man who jumped out of his car to rescue a kitten in traffic.

video-player-present

15. The professor who played with a woman's children so she could take her final exam.

video-player-present

16. The company that hired a veteran and his service dog after he had trouble finding work.

Read More: These 24 People Prove That The World Isn't A Bad Place...I'm Inspired

17. The women in this motorcycle club who help the New York Milk Bank distribute breast milk to babies in need.

video-player-present

I don't know about you, but my faith in humanity is definitely restored. Be sure to share these inspiring stories with others to remind them that there is a lot of good in the world.

Giphy