Getting pulled over is never fun.

It's especially awful if you know you haven't done anything wrong. When one woman was pulled over under suspicion of DUI, she had absolutely no idea why. It was the middle of the day and she was completely sober. Still, she followed the Palmdale Sheriff's Station officers' instructions and began performing a sobriety test.

What she didn't know is that her boyfriend, Deputy Kevin Bowes, was walking up behind her with a surprise...

He definitely pranked her, but watch the video to see if she said "yes" anyway!

All's well that ends well I suppose. Congratulations to them and cheers to their new life together!