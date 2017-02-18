Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Her Son Couldn't Open His Chocolate, But When Mom Did, She Found THIS Inside

FEBRUARY 18, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

Surprise chocolates are popular treats that are supposed to contain small toys, but this mom in the U.K. opened one for her two-year-old and found six sedatives inside.

Sophie Brown's son had enjoyed surprise chocolates before, but on December 4, she accidentally picked up an off-brand version that was not made by Ferrero. It had a "Minions" wrapper, so she assumed there would be some type of Minions-themed toy inside. Typically, she left her son alone to eat the chocolate and play, but thankfully, he couldn't pry off the lid on the day she found the drugs.

Usually, surprise chocolates like Kinder eggs are delicious and fun. Inside the chocolate is a second egg made of plastic.

Read More: What Doctors Saw In This Poor Guy's Ear Will Make You Nauseous

Pop it open and you'll find a small toy! Pretty neat, huh?

Trending Now

They Dropped Their Girls Off For A Hike And Now They're Living In A Total Nightmare

Trending Now

Baby Hasn't Heard Mom Since Birth...Now Watch When He Finally Listens To Her Voice

Mom Dies After Getting Cervical Cancer Because She Was Too Young To Be Tested
Submit Content

Load another article