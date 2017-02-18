Her Son Couldn't Open His Chocolate, But When Mom Did, She Found THIS Inside

Surprise chocolates are popular treats that are supposed to contain small toys, but this mom in the U.K. opened one for her two-year-old and found six sedatives inside.

Sophie Brown's son had enjoyed surprise chocolates before, but on December 4, she accidentally picked up an off-brand version that was not made by Ferrero. It had a "Minions" wrapper, so she assumed there would be some type of Minions-themed toy inside. Typically, she left her son alone to eat the chocolate and play, but thankfully, he couldn't pry off the lid on the day she found the drugs.

Usually, surprise chocolates like Kinder eggs are delicious and fun. Inside the chocolate is a second egg made of plastic.

Pop it open and you'll find a small toy! Pretty neat, huh?