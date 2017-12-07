Ad Blocker Detected

Even Though This Seizure Was Faked, Passengers' Reactions Were Pretty Damn Terrible

DECEMBER 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Not everyone knows the proper actions to take when someone starts having a seizure in front of them. That said, this definitely isn't the way you should react.

In a strange video filmed in China, one man demonstrated how easy it is to free up seats when riding public transportation. He was on a train when he suddenly collapsed onto the floor and started seizing. While he was clearly faking it, other commuters' reactions were totally real.

Instead of moving to help the guy, many got out of their seats and quickly walked away. Seriously, people?

(via Daily Mail)

Putting aside the fact that the seizure was fake, please don't follow in these people's footsteps when you see something like this. Here are some quick tips on how you can help if someone near you is having a seizure.

