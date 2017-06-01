Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

All This Pup Wanted To Do Was Get Onto The Ottoman...And He Failed Miserably

JUNE 1, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

There's a reason they say you should always learn to walk before you run -- or in this cutie's case, jump.

Milo is just a tiny puppy who, unlike other more mature dogs, hasn't yet mastered the art of jumping between separate pieces of furniture without falling, but that definitely didn't' stop him from trying. While his parents did their best to help him onto their ottoman by pushing it closer to where he was on the couch, their good intentions ended in his adorably hilarious fall to the ground below.

Watch as Milo gives in to gravity when he can't hold on any longer in the video below. You did your best, little guy!

Read More: If You've Ever Been Too Tired To Play With The Kids, These Hounds Know Your Struggle

Don't worry, buddy. Soon your parents won't be able to stop you from jumping to your heart's content on all their furniture. Be sure to share this funny video if you admire the pup's spirit!

Trending Now

You Don't Expect To Hear This When You're Thrifting But It's Pretty Much The Best

Trending Now

You Can Take The Dog Out Of The Pool, But You...Wait, No You Can't. Just Kidding.

Load another article