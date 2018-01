Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

With the temperatures dipping into the single digits, most of us can't wait to finish our commitments and warm up in front of the fireplace in a cocoon of blankets.

This father-daughter duo clearly has different views of the cold. After enjoying a Christmas night soak in their hot tub, these brave souls decided to jump into the depths of the Colorado snow to make some snow angels. The pair can be seen flailing their arms and legs as they play around in more than two feet of the powdery stuff.

But all good things come to an end, as the cold became too much for dad and his daughter, forcing them to jump back into the hot tub.

I think I have frostbite just watching these two frolicking in the snow with just their bathing suits on. But hey, to each their own.