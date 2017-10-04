Ad Blocker Detected

Photoshop Master Hilariously Photoshops Himself Into Celebrities' Lives

OCTOBER 4, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While most of us fantasize about becoming rich and famous, it’s a dream that only a select few will ever enjoy.

So what’s the next best thing to becoming a celebrity? Becoming BFFs with a member of the A-List. But since celebrities aren’t always fond of befriending Average Joes, sometimes you have to get a little creative.

Case in point, comedian and expert Photoshopper Robert Van Impe, also known as Average Rob. Thanks to the power of the internet and photo editing programs, this self-proclaimed "mediocre dude" inserts himself into the lives of the rich and famous.

Here are a few of our favorites!

(via Bored Panda)

Some guys have all the luck! To keep up with Average Rob and all his antics, be sure to check out his Instagram.

