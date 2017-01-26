Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Farmer Was Just Cleaning Out The Barn When His Favorite Song Came On

JANUARY 26, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

These days, it seems like we could all use a reason to smile. Thanks to Jay Lavery, a dancing farmer from Sharon Springs, New York, I have a ridiculously huge grin on my face!

Lavery is clearly a fan of Sia's "Cheap Thrills," but that's not his only reason for dancing. In addition to trying to stay warm (and provide the goats with a little entertainment), he has an inspiring reason to keep moving.

On Facebook, Lavery wrote, "I never know when I'm going to break out into a dance. But what most people don't know is that 15 years ago I had a traumatic back injury that caused me to have several back surgeries, including a discectomy and a spinal fusion and never ending back pain. Dancing, along with yoga and meditation, are my only alternatives to pain medication."

When he hits the dance floor, he's got all he needs! The goats never knew what hit them, but since Lavery uploaded the video, over eight million people have watched his impromptu performance.

video-player-present

Read More: These Dancers Go Vertical For Oakland's Art Festival

I wish I had moves like this! Be sure to SHARE this awesome farmer with your friends and family. He's sure to brighten up their day.

Trending Now

He Cut A Seat Belt Buckle Out Of A Car And Made Something That'll Help You Daily

Trending Now

He Fostered Nearly 140 Foster Children And Yet No One Caught On To His Abuse
Submit Content

Load another article