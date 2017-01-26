These days, it seems like we could all use a reason to smile. Thanks to Jay Lavery, a dancing farmer from Sharon Springs, New York, I have a ridiculously huge grin on my face!

Lavery is clearly a fan of Sia's "Cheap Thrills," but that's not his only reason for dancing. In addition to trying to stay warm (and provide the goats with a little entertainment), he has an inspiring reason to keep moving.

On Facebook, Lavery wrote, "I never know when I'm going to break out into a dance. But what most people don't know is that 15 years ago I had a traumatic back injury that caused me to have several back surgeries, including a discectomy and a spinal fusion and never ending back pain. Dancing, along with yoga and meditation, are my only alternatives to pain medication."

When he hits the dance floor, he's got all he needs! The goats never knew what hit them, but since Lavery uploaded the video, over eight million people have watched his impromptu performance.

