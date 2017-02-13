The Worst Thing About Fast Food Might Not Even Be The Food Itself

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We've all given in to the temptation of fast food at least a few times.

Sometimes when you're hungry, it's just easier than cooking a whole meal. We know it's not good for us, but every once in a while, we should be able to treat ourselves, right?

Well, in case you need one more reason to stay away from the greasy goodness of fast food forever, a new scientific study suggests that it might not be the grub you have to worry about -- it's the wrappers.

More than one-third of the fast food packaging tested in a new study was found to contain fluorinated chemicals.







Fluorinated chemicals repel grease, but they've also been linked to kidney and testicular cancer, elevated cholesterol, decreased fertility, thyroid problems, and changes in hormone functioning, as well as adverse developmental effects and decreased immune response in children.







We're exposed to these chemicals regularly, as they're used in everyday products. They may or may not transfer to the food we eat, depending on temperature, time, and type of food.







Dessert and bread bags, along with sandwich and burger wrappers, had the most fluorinated chemicals. Some restaurants have already begun to utilize healthier packaging, though the current packaging, chemicals and all, does meet USDA standards.







Authors of the study note that (without conducting tests) there is no way for someone purchasing food to know if fluorinated chemicals are on their wrappers. They suggest taking food out of its packaging as soon as possible or asking for food in paper cups, which don't have these chemicals.







(via CNN)

To learn more, you can read the entire study here. Be sure to share this information with your loved ones to help keep them safe and healthy!