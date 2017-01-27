Ad Blocker Detected

This Father-Daughter Duet Of 'You've Got A Friend In Me' Will Make You Grin SO Big

JANUARY 27, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
Remember the adorable little girl who stole our hearts with her cover of "Part of Your World" last year? Well, she's back, and this time she's performing with her dad!

I'm a sucker for all things Disney, but "Toy Story" holds a particularly special place in my heart. I'll never forget how much I enjoyed watching Woody and Buzz in action the first time I saw it, or how scared I was of Sid! But the absolute best thing about "Toy Story" that has stuck with me after all these years? That fantastic song by Randy Newman, "You've Got a Friend in Me."

As four-year-old Claire and her dad sing this classic, it's clear that even "when the road looks rough ahead," they'll always have a friend in each other!

To see more of Claire and her family, be sure to subscribe to their YouTube channel. And don't forget to share this adorable father-daughter duet with your friends and family!

