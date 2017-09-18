Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He'd Been In Her Life For 17 years. When She Handed Him This Box, He Broke Down.

SEPTEMBER 18, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If you're like most people, you probably have someone who isn't related to you by blood in your life who feels like part of the family.

Lindsey Collins is no different. She has had Mark High in her life for almost two decades now and can't imagine her family without him in it. After first being introduced to High when he showed up at her doorstep to take her mom on a date, her eventual stepfather always took the time to get to know Collins as if she were his own. As the years went on, High became a father figure for Collins, so now, many years later, she's doing something precious to thank him.

With the big day underway, Collins surprised High with a gift.

With the big day underway, Collins surprised High with a gift.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

As High unwraps his gift, he sees something that brings him to tears.

As High unwraps his gift, he sees something that brings him to tears.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

After years of this amazing man serving as her father, she decided to make it legal and official!

After years of this amazing man serving as her father, she decided to make it legal and official!

Screenshot: Daily Mail

Check out the entire adoption proposal below:

(Via Daily Mail)

You can tell just how much they care for each other. We wish these two nothing but the best!

Trending Now

If You Have A Dog, You'll Fall In Love With This Amazing Artist's Comics

Trending Now

Pilots Are Great Navigators, But What This One Had To Endure Is Truly Terrifying

Load another article