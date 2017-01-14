Plumbers have found all kinds of things inside sewer pipes that shouldn't be there, but what this man discovered is extremely disturbing.

During a routine job at a Brooklyn home on January 10, the maintenance worker was attempting to unclog a pipe when he opened up one of the duct's elbows. Inside, he found the remains of a human fetus.

It isn't clear how long the fetus had been there or if it had died beforehand, but police say it appeared to be around four months into development.



(via Inside Edition)

Police are currently questioning a woman who lives on the property. Make sure to share this story if you're hoping that they can get to the bottom of this horrifying incident.