Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

A Plumber Was Called To This House About A Clogged Pipe -- And Found A Fetus In It

JANUARY 14, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Plumbers have found all kinds of things inside sewer pipes that shouldn't be there, but what this man discovered is extremely disturbing.

During a routine job at a Brooklyn home on January 10, the maintenance worker was attempting to unclog a pipe when he opened up one of the duct's elbows. Inside, he found the remains of a human fetus.

It isn't clear how long the fetus had been there or if it had died beforehand, but police say it appeared to be around four months into development.

video-player-present

Read More: Woman Who Lied About Being Pregnant Stabbed Teen To Death And Stole Her Fetus

(via Inside Edition)

Police are currently questioning a woman who lives on the property. Make sure to share this story if you're hoping that they can get to the bottom of this horrifying incident.

Trending Now

He Grabs Hold Of A Helpless Bird In An Act Of Kindness And Saves It

Trending Now

17 Genius Ways To Get Better Sleep And Successfully Wake Yourself Up In The Morning

Load another article