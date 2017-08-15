She Was Ready To Say 'I Do.' Then She Discovered Her Fiancé's Abusive Secret.

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

For 26-year-old Ninna Mandin, anyone she welcomes into her life has to be okay with her and her pups being a package deal. That's doubly true for any man looking to say "I do."

Understandably, the woman was looking for someone who would love and be kind to not only her, but also her French bulldog fur babies. Mandin thought she had finally found her soulmate, but what she later learned about him made her so sick that she called off the wedding.

Mandin had begun to notice unexplained injuries and bruises on her French bulldogs Gucci and Victoria.

Growing more suspicious by the minute, she set up a nanny cam to see what was going on when she wasn't around.

Mandin installed the camera before work one morning and made sure not to tell anyone about her spy mission, including her fiancé.

When she finally got an opportunity to play back the footage, she discovered the shocking truth.

The footage revealed that her own fiancé had been brutally abusing her animals. You can watch the hidden camera tape below, but be warned that it's hard to stomach.







How could someone do this to dogs?

Following the horrifying revelation, she cancelled the wedding and removed the violent man from her life.

She also posted the incriminating videos on social media so the world could see her ex-fiancé for what he really was.

She even began an online petition to get law enforcement involved. The petition already has over 30,000 signatures.

Police have since begun investigating the incident and Mandin’s ex-fiancé is expected to testify soon.

Good for her for getting this monster out of her life. What would you do if you caught the person you love doing something so vile?