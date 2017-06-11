Ad Blocker Detected

What's On The Other Side Of The Rainbow? If You Ask This Dad, A Fidget Spinner!

JUNE 11, 2017  
ENTERTAINMENT
Matthew Derrick
Chances are that if you’re the parent of any small children or pre-teens, your house has already gone fidget spinner crazy.

These addictive toys are marketed as a means for relieving stress, but any parent or teacher can tell you that they’re more of a distraction than anything else. Some schools have even gone as far as banning the spinning toys from their classrooms, and perhaps rightfully so. But as your kids search the web to learn the newest spinner tricks, one dad is showing off how these toys can make everyday tasks, including washing the car, that much more enjoyable.

David Freiheit and his girls were out giving the family car a scrub when Dad decided to show off a unique trick by creating something beautiful using a hose and a fidget spinner.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

To prove that nothing out of the ordinary was happening, he first sprays a stream of water above the car.

Screenshot: Daily Mail

But when he adds the fidget spinner to the mix, the girls are wowed by a colorful surprise!

(via Daily Mail)

What a great way to kick off Pride month! To find more of Freiheit’s fidget spinner tricks and other rambunctious antics, check out his YouTube channel. And be sure to share this story with other spinner-obsessed families so they can try out this awesome trick for themselves!

