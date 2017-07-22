They Were About To Dump Out A Flaming Pile Of Hay So These Guys...Stood Under It?

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Growing up, my mom always warned me not to play with fire. And if the guys in this footage had listened to their mothers, I'm sure they wouldn't have pulled this nonsense.

YouTubers The Dudesons have made quite the name for themselves with their wild antics and challenges that would make even the gang from "Jackass" shudder in fear. And for their latest video, they went to a nearby farm. But rather than stopping to take in the scenery, these brave guys took a highly unusual roll in the hay.

Jarppi and HP began by suiting up in fire-resistant protective gear.







What could possibly go wrong when you add gasoline to a giant stack of hay?







Oh that’s right! This trash.







To make matters worse, they had that sucker hoisted into the air.







What they did after that will really sell you on the fact that humanity is hopeless.

Am I missing something here? What possesses someone to try something so stupid? We may never know.