This Sassy Diva Wouldn't Quit Until She Got A Puppy, And Her Wish Just Came True!

SEPTEMBER 6, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Remember when you were a kid and you wanted a puppy or kitten so badly that you would have done just about anything to get one? This little girl can definitely relate.

Six-year-old Ava's life's dream has been to have her own puppy. She's been so desperate to have one, in fact, that her mom says "she would pretend the stuffed animal dogs she owned were real, even leaving out food and water bowls for them and dragging them around the neighborhood on a leash for 'walks.'"

This sassy cutie even tried to recruit people to tweet at her dad and tell him to get her one. It must have either worked or her parents were finally ready to commit to a dog, because when her dad went "furniture shopping" one day...

Facebook / Love What Matters

...he'd actually gone to pick up this little sweetheart so he could surprise Ava.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Needless to say, she was pretty pleased.

Facebook / Love What Matters

Watch as Ava's dreams come true and she meets her very own puppy for the first time.

(via Love What Matters)

As Ava said, they're "gonna be BFFs...forever!" She and her new best friend are way too cute together.

