He Grabs Hold Of A Helpless Bird In An Act Of Kindness And Saves It

In much of the country, winter temperatures often reach below zero.
At a certain point, the human world shuts down and we wait out the frigid temps until it's safe to go outside again. But for our animal friends, it isn't quite that simple. When one Idaho man went outside on New Year's Day, he found a finch stuck in quite the predicament.
The bird had apparently been drinking out of his water tank, which many birds do at his house, and accidentally got its feet wet. When the finch landed on a nearby fence, it became frozen in place.
Watch as the man carefully holds down the bird's wings and warms up its feet in this touching rescue.video-player-present
