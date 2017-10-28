Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Couple's Engagement Photo Resulted In The Photobomb Of The Century

OCTOBER 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Nailing the perfect proposal takes a lot of careful thought and planning to make sure everything plays out just right.

But sometimes, the unexpected happens and things don't exactly go according to plan. At least in this man's case, he got a hilarious photo out of it! Nick Kelble and his girlfriend, Hayley Roll, love visiting everyone's favorite baby hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio, so Kelble figured it would be a great place to ask Roll to marry him. But when he got on one knee in front of the little cutie's enclosure, she decided that she was better suited for the spotlight than him.

Fiona the hippo started making headlines in March when she was born six weeks early and weighed just 29 pounds.

Fiona the hippo started making headlines in March when she was born six weeks early and weighed just 29 pounds.

Facebook / Animal Things

But thanks to the excellent care she received at the zoo, her health improved and she steadily grew bigger and stronger -- as did her fan base! Zoo goers and people on social media alike quickly fell in love with the sassy underdog.

But thanks to the excellent care she received at the zoo, her health improved and she steadily grew bigger and stronger -- as did her fan base! Zoo goers and people on social media alike quickly fell in love with the sassy underdog.

Facebook / Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden

It comes as no surprise, then, that the silly baby photobombed the special moment Kelble and Roll got engaged -- but something tells me they don't mind a bit!

It comes as no surprise, then, that the silly baby photobombed the special moment Kelble and Roll got engaged -- but something tells me they don't mind a bit!

YouTube / News Headlines Today

Congratulations to the happy couple, who I'm sure will cherish this photo forever. It's really no wonder why this adorable hippo is so damn lovable.

Trending Now

This Poor Pup Was Stuck Inside An Old Mine For Days When They Rescued Her

Trending Now

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

Load another article