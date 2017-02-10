They Weren't Sure This Premature Hippo Would Make It, But Look At Her Today!

Zookeepers at the Cincinnati Zoo have been working around the clock to help ensure the safety of a newborn hippopotamus.
Fiona the hippo was born on January 24, nearly six weeks early, and weighed in at just 29 pounds. (Traditionally, a newborn hippo weighs anywhere from 55 to 120 pounds.) Shortly after her birth, Fiona was separated from her parents -- she's getting special attention from the zoo until she can stand and nurse entirely on her own.
Fiona is kept just close enough to her mother so that they can hear and smell each other.
The tiny hippo calf has experienced bouts of low energy and fatigue.