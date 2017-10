Doesn't it make you mad when people disregard certain rules and put your (and other people's) safety in jeopardy? This gas station employee would definitely say yes.

It should be common sense that smoking next to gas stations is dangerous, but one guy in Sofia, Bulgaria, didn't seem to know or care when he stopped by to fill a car's tank. He placed a lit cigarette in his mouth as soon as he got out of the vehicle, and when the attendant asked him to put it out, he refused.

That's why the employee decided to put out the cigarette for him.

video-player-present

Here's an idea, buddy -- if you don't want a face full of foam next time you go to the gas station, maybe don't bring something that could ignite the highly flammable liquid. Just a thought.