Man Who Wraps Himself In Firecracker 'Suicide Vest' Quickly Regrets His Actions

Remember when you were a kid and tried dumb, dangerous things just to see what would happen?

Children are expected to exhibit stupid behavior without considering the consequences, which is why most people tend to give them a break and chalk it up to kids just being kids. This grown man, however, has no excuse for his terrible decision.

For whatever reason, he thought it would be a great idea to strap a bunch of firecrackers to his body in a stunt he called "the suicide vest." Though he ostensibly was aware of how things would play out, he seemed strangely surprised by the end result.

This video contains strong language.

Really, though, what exactly did he think would happen? Share this to remind others to never try stupid, dangerous stunts.

