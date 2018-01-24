Amazing Firefighter Catches Child Thrown From Burning Building When Time Runs Out

On January 3, an apartment building caught fire in Decatur, Georgia, trapping families with young children on the upper floors.
When firefighters arrived at the burning structure, they devised a plan to climb up their ladders and evacuate the occupants through their balconies, bringing them safely back down. But before they could make their way up to help, terrified parents started dropping their children to the firefighters below, afraid the flames would reach them before they could escape.
One father clinging to the ladder at the third-floor balcony tossed his five-year-old in a heart-stopping moment captured on a helmet camera.
Fortunately, the amazing Captain Scott Stroup was there to catch the child.