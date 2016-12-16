Firefighter Saves Dying Dog Using CPR...Here's What The Lucky Pup Looks Like Now!

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

We've all seen movies and TV shows that demonstrate how effective CPR is for humans.

When someone's heart stops, it's the first thing medical professionals do to save them. There's also CPR for dogs, but successfully reviving animals using it is very rare. That's what makes the story of a brave Romanian firefighter and the pooch he saved so special.

Costache Mugurel found the pup completely still on the sidewalk after his owner was taken to the hospital with serious injuries caused by a fire. Both had suffered from smoke inhalation.



Mugurel gave the dog chest compressions, mouth-to-mouth, and an oxygen mask, hoping to save his life.

He still has a long way to go, but vets posted a video of the dog lounging in his crate and recovering!

I'm so glad there's a happy ending, and I hope this pupper gets to go home to his owner soon.