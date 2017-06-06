Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Footage Of Stampede After Hearing Firecrackers Is A Sign Of What Life Has Become

JUNE 6, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Prior to the events of 9/11, many of us had never heard the phrase “terrorist attack” used in everyday conversation.

But as the political climate of the world has changed over the past 16 years, so has our concept of safety. With the recent attacks in Manchester, London, and Kabul, fear of going about our day-to-day lives is ever-present. At this point, it feels like leaving home is a risk. Fittingly, as a crowd of sports fans in Turin heard a suspicious boom during the final game of the Champions League, their instinct was to panic.

Fans had gathered in the Piazza San Carlo to watch the soccer final on giant screens when they heard a loud noise that they assumed was a bomb in light of recent events. In a matter of seconds, the crowd became a stampede filled with terrified fans racing for their lives. People could be heard screaming in fear as they pushed and shoved their way to safety. As it turned out, however, the noise had come from firecrackers.

One seven-year-old boy was left in critical condition after he was trampled.

More than 1,000 people were injured. It's so tragic that this is where life is now. Fear is so ingrained that we're always on high alert.

(via Daily Mail)

This is a heartbreaking testament to what terror has done to us, but my only hope is that we can continue rising above hatred and violence.

Trending Now

What's That Thing Behind Grandpa? His Family Just Can't Seem To Figure It Out.

Trending Now

She Knew Her Granddaughter Would Graduate One Day, So She Left A Touching Letter

Load another article