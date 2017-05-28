Ad Blocker Detected

She Lit Some Fireworks Near The Window...And Promptly Set Her Apartment On Fire

MAY 28, 2017  
With Memorial Day weekend upon us, it’s only a matter of time before someone busts out the firecrackers.

And if you're a functioning adult human, you probably know that said firecrackers should never be set off in the house. Unfortunately, this woman left her brain at work one day and decided to light one in her apartment by holding it outside her window. And because instant karma doesn’t deal well with stupidity, in a matter of minutes, the whole place went up in flames.

I hope this woman has a fireworks clause in her apartment lease.

People always find new and exciting ways to remind me that common sense is cold and dead. Don’t forget to share this terrifying lapse in judgement with someone stupid enough to try it at home.

