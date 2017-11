Now that Halloween has come and gone, stores are filling their shelves with everything Christmas, whether we like it or not.

Like many others, I hate it when we jump straight from Halloween to the December holiday when it's only the beginning of November. But as proven by this adorable tot, not everyone feels the same about the early onslaught of Santa decorations, Christmas lights and trees -- especially when they're experiencing it for the first time!

Watch as the awestruck cutie marvels at all the Yuletide wonders one store has to offer. Oh, and don't be surprised if you can't stop giggling.

If only I could be this excited about, well, anything. Here's hoping this hilarious baby has the best Christmas ever.