Your Heart Will Swell When You Watch This Teen With Down Syndrome Get Her First Job

Remember how excited you were when you landed your very first job? Well, this happy girl just got to experience it for herself.

Julia is a teen with Down syndrome who lives with her family in California. Ready for the responsibility of her first job, she recently applied at a local Chick-fil-A and has been waiting to hear back ever since. When she finally got a call from one of the company's employees, she broke down in tears.

Watch as Julia learns that she's one of Chick-fil-A's newest employees.

(via Daily Mail)

Congratulations and good luck, Julia! I'm sure you'll do an amazing job.