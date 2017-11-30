Ad Blocker Detected

Your Heart Will Swell When You Watch This Teen With Down Syndrome Get Her First Job

NOVEMBER 30, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Remember how excited you were when you landed your very first job? Well, this happy girl just got to experience it for herself.

Julia is a teen with Down syndrome who lives with her family in California. Ready for the responsibility of her first job, she recently applied at a local Chick-fil-A and has been waiting to hear back ever since. When she finally got a call from one of the company's employees, she broke down in tears.

Watch as Julia learns that she's one of Chick-fil-A's newest employees.

Congratulations and good luck, Julia! I'm sure you'll do an amazing job.

