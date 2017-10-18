Ad Blocker Detected

These 15 First Meetings Between Dogs And Their New Families Are Way Too Adorable

OCTOBER 18, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

If you have a dog, one of your fondest memories is probably the moment you first got to bring your buddy home.

There's nothing quite like those overwhelming feelings of happiness, excitement, and even nervousness when you welcome a dog or puppy into your family. You don't really know what to expect in those first few weeks shared with your new friend, but you do know that life is brighter because of them. As for the pups themselves, their faces really say it all for them -- like the 15 dogs who just got adopted below!

1. "Finally, a family to call my own."

"Finally, a family to call my own."

Reddit / zombeejeezus

2. "Officer Montgomery giving his new potential family member some lovin'."

"Officer Montgomery giving his new potential family member some lovin'."

Facebook / Panhandle Animal Welfare Society

3. "A few weeks ago my uncle's dog died after 14 years with him and he's been so depressed about it. My aunt surprised him by taking him to pick up their new puppy when he thought they were just going shopping. This is the first picture taken of them together when they got back in the car."

"A few weeks ago my uncle's dog died after 14 years with him and he's been so depressed about it. My aunt surprised him by taking him to pick up their new puppy when he thought they were just going shopping. This is the first picture taken of them together when they got back in the car."

Reddit / Pianoangel420

4. A match made in heaven.

A match made in heaven.

Reddit / zackbusselsd

5. Happiness explosion commencing in three...two...one...

Happiness explosion commencing in three...two...one...

Reddit / project_seven

6. "My S.O. was so excited when he found out what his early Christmas present was."

"My S.O. was so excited when he found out what his early Christmas present was."

Reddit / DarkSpirit_

7. "Bringing my new girl home. I think we will be alright."

"Bringing my new girl home. I think we will be alright."

Reddit / Hi-sup

8. The first of many love bites to be given.

The first of many love bites to be given.

Reddit / talkingxbird

9. You know how they say some dogs look like their owners? Well...

You know how they say some dogs look like their owners? Well...

Reddit / Budzsta

10. These two look like they were meant for each other.

These two look like they were meant for each other.

Reddit / I_speak_Australian

11. Pure bliss.

Pure bliss.

Facebook / Megan Jordan

12. This sweet girl is proof that you're never too old to find your forever home.

This sweet girl is proof that you're never too old to find your forever home.

Reddit / wickedsmaht

13. So many adventures await this adorable pair.

So many adventures await this adorable pair.

Reddit / wiioz

14. Score one for the doggo with a new family!

Score one for the doggo with a new family!

Facebook / Lort Smith

15. "My son and our dog 20 minutes after we adopted her."

"My son and our dog 20 minutes after we adopted her."

Imgur / GonzoGaddy

(via BoredPanda)

I can't be the only one whose heart is about to explode. I'm so happy for all these pups and their new families!

