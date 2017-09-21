Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Handed This Loveable Tough Guy A Bag. What It Contained Brought Him To Tears.

SEPTEMBER 21, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

When William Reed celebrated his birthday this year, he probably wasn't expecting it to be one of the most special days of his life.

But that's just because the 66-year-old bodybuilder had no idea what his sweet friends and family had been planning for him. As he walked out onto his porch and listened to his loved ones singing "Happy Birthday" to him, Reed saw a gift waiting for him on the stairs. After unwrapping it, he was speechless.

At first, he thought it was just a regular pair of sunglasses.

At first, he thought it was just a regular pair of sunglasses.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

But when he put them on, he was overwhelmed with emotion. For the first time ever, he was seeing in color.

But when he put them on, he was overwhelmed with emotion. For the first time ever, he was seeing in color.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch as Reed, who's been colorblind since birth, receives a pair of Enchroma glasses for his birthday.

(via Daily Mail)

As someone who's always been able to see color, it's hard to imagine how incredible that moment was for him. But if his reaction is any indication, it was something he'll never forget.

Trending Now

He Could Have Taken This Dog To A Shelter, But He Did Something Much Crueler

Trending Now

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

Load another article