Why Did The Salmon Cross The Road? To Continue This Bizarre Tradition

NOVEMBER 27, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
LIFE
"Why did the chicken cross the road?" This corny joke has plagued us for generations, but as it turns out, Washington State has an unusually fishy take on the age-old joke.

Each year during the months of November and December, local media can be found hovering around the Skokomish River in an attempt to catch a glimpse at the chum salmon making their annual spawning journey to lay their eggs. While we usually picture these fish bravely swimming upstream to their egg-laying spot, the fish in these parts do something a little crazier to get where they're going.

As spawning season approaches, the Skokomish River often floods due to excessive rainfall, forcing large amounts of water into the adjacent streets.

This overflow leads many salmon to cross the road, creating a spectacle that must be seen to be believed.

The whole thing unfolds like a game of Frogger.

(via Metro)

I've really seen it all now. How much longer until pigs start flying?

Giphy

