In the Syfy Movie, "Sharknado," a group of scientists fight off a natural disaster of sharky proportions hell-bent on destroying the few things still good in the world. And these anchoveta fish? They've decided to fight fire with fire.

As the currents in the southeastern Pacific Ocean begin to shift, the changes bring with them an over abundance of nutrients and plankton. With more fish food in the water, this makes the entire area more susceptible to large predators like sharks and tuna. To protect themselves from becoming afternoon snacks, smaller fish, such as anchovetas, are left to fend for themselves.

Before long, the sea is stormed by fishnado.

(via Sploid)

