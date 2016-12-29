Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

This Fisherman Photographs Everything Odd He Reels In And It's Entirely Terrifying

DECEMBER 29, 2016  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When I was a little kid, I used to love going fishing with my dad...until one fishing trip gone wrong left me soaking wet with my fishing pole submerged in the middle of a small lake.

But looking back on those days, there was nothing more satisfying than feeling a tug on my fishing line, expecting to catch the largest fish I've ever seen. The thrill of the unknown made our fishing trips that much more exciting. However, after seeing the terrifying things that this Russian fisherman has reeled in, I think that maybe the unknown should remain unknown.

No, that's not a space alien you're looking at -- it's just one of the many unusual creatures that fisherman Roman Fedortsov has come across on his fishing adventures.

No, that's not a space alien you're looking at -- it's just one of the many unusual creatures that fisherman Roman Fedortsov has come across on his fishing adventures.

Twitter / rfedortsov

Fedortsov works on a trawling boat and is never surprised by what ends up tangled in his net.

Fedortsov works on a trawling boat and is never surprised by what ends up tangled in his net.

Twitter / rfedortsov

The fisherman shares his odd catches on social media for all the world to see.

The fisherman shares his odd catches on social media for all the world to see.

Twitter / rfedortsov

Many of these alien-like creatures have evolved into their unique forms because of the heightened water pressure found in the vast depths of the sea.

Many of these alien-like creatures have evolved into their unique forms because of the heightened water pressure found in the vast depths of the sea.

Twitter / rfedortsov

This fish, known as the grenadier or rattail, lives in the Arctic.

This fish, known as the grenadier or rattail, lives in the Arctic.

Twitter / rfedortsov

I'm not exactly sure what these horn-like things are, but the fact Fedortsov is wearing gloves is probably a sign that I don't want to find out.

I'm not exactly sure what these horn-like things are, but the fact Fedortsov is wearing gloves is probably a sign that I don't want to find out.

Twitter / rfedortsov

This little guy looks pretty friendly, but I'm still not sure I'd get THAT up close and personal.

This little guy looks pretty friendly, but I'm still not sure I'd get THAT up close and personal.

Twitter / rfedortsov

This mutated angler fish looks like a villain from a sci-fi movie.

This mutated angler fish looks like a villain from a sci-fi movie.

Twitter / rfedortsov

While most of Fedortsov's finds have been quickly identified, a rare few have left his fishing buddies scratching their heads.

While most of Fedortsov's finds have been quickly identified, a rare few have left his fishing buddies scratching their heads.

Twitter / rfedortsov

Read More: Yes, These 15 Creatures Are Real. And Yes, #13 Will Haunt Your Dreams Tonight.

I'm 99.9 percent sure that the black scabbardfish's bark is nowhere near as bad as its bite.

I'm 99.9 percent sure that the black scabbardfish's bark is nowhere near as bad as its bite.

Twitter / rfedortsov

After seeing so many horrifying catches, how does this guy sleep at night?

After seeing so many horrifying catches, how does this guy sleep at night?

Twitter / rfedortsov

With eyes that bright, this sea creature can probably see you coming from a mile away.

With eyes that bright, this sea creature can probably see you coming from a mile away.

Twitter / rfedortsov

Not every catch is a fish or crustacean. On one fishing trip, Fedortsov discovered this sea spider that was almost the size of his palm.

Not every catch is a fish or crustacean. On one fishing trip, Fedortsov discovered this sea spider that was almost the size of his palm.

Twitter / rfedortsov

You couldn't pay me enough to touch half of these fishy friends.

You couldn't pay me enough to touch half of these fishy friends.

Twitter / rfedortsov

He may only have one eye, but this critter's watching you!

He may only have one eye, but this critter's watching you!

Twitter / rfedortsov

Finally, a sea creature that doesn't make me sick to my stomach.

Finally, a sea creature that doesn't make me sick to my stomach.

Twitter / rfedortsov

Ugh, back to the terror.

Ugh, back to the terror.

Twitter / rfedortsov

That face is all kinds of NOPE!

That face is all kinds of NOPE!

Twitter / rfedortsov

Read More: 9 Prehistoric Sea Creatures You'll Be Happy To Know Are Completely Extinct

I don't think I'll be going fishing again anytime soon.

I don't think I'll be going fishing again anytime soon.

Twitter / rfedortsov

(via Daily Mail)

Looking for a good way to prank your squeamish friends? Share this story with them and say that these are the cutest sea creatures they'll ever see!

Trending Now

Beneath This Romantic City Is A Ridiculously Creepy Series Of Tunnels

Trending Now

It Looks Like They Can't Possibly Swim In This Puddle, But They Dive Right In

This Flesh-Eating Virus Masquerades As A Mosquito Bite And Can Result In Amputation

Quick-Thinking, Badass Shopkeeper Makes A Flamethrower When Confronted With Robbers

Amazing New Robot Invented To Prevent A Cruel Animal Testing Practice

Spray The Inside Of Your Car Doors With Silicone To Keep Them From Freezing Shut

They Sent Their Kids To Dance Class To Have Fun But Instead, They Were Beaten

13 Dogs That Would Seriously Rather Be Dead Than Get In The Tub

20 Interesting Things That'll Make You Scratch Your Head...I Had No Idea About #6!

Airports Are The Worst, But These People Are Experiencing A Whole New Level Of Pain

This Person Parked Illegally...And Now Knows What Instant Karma Feels Like

Real-Life Russian TV Show Is Basically Hunger Games...WTF?!

This Woman Nearly Pulled Off The Strangest Medical Hoax Of All Time

It Could Always Be Worse -- Check Out These 17 Difficult Jobs From Around The World

You See A Beautifully Painted Dome, But There's Way More To This Artistic Story

Chilling Images Reveal What We Could Face Is Smallpox Is Used As A Bioweapon

Load another article