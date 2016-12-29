Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

When I was a little kid, I used to love going fishing with my dad...until one fishing trip gone wrong left me soaking wet with my fishing pole submerged in the middle of a small lake.

But looking back on those days, there was nothing more satisfying than feeling a tug on my fishing line, expecting to catch the largest fish I've ever seen. The thrill of the unknown made our fishing trips that much more exciting. However, after seeing the terrifying things that this Russian fisherman has reeled in, I think that maybe the unknown should remain unknown.

No, that's not a space alien you're looking at -- it's just one of the many unusual creatures that fisherman Roman Fedortsov has come across on his fishing adventures.

Fedortsov works on a trawling boat and is never surprised by what ends up tangled in his net.

The fisherman shares his odd catches on social media for all the world to see.

Many of these alien-like creatures have evolved into their unique forms because of the heightened water pressure found in the vast depths of the sea.

This fish, known as the grenadier or rattail, lives in the Arctic.

I'm not exactly sure what these horn-like things are, but the fact Fedortsov is wearing gloves is probably a sign that I don't want to find out.

This little guy looks pretty friendly, but I'm still not sure I'd get THAT up close and personal.

This mutated angler fish looks like a villain from a sci-fi movie.

While most of Fedortsov's finds have been quickly identified, a rare few have left his fishing buddies scratching their heads.

Read More: Yes, These 15 Creatures Are Real. And Yes, #13 Will Haunt Your Dreams Tonight.

I'm 99.9 percent sure that the black scabbardfish's bark is nowhere near as bad as its bite.

After seeing so many horrifying catches, how does this guy sleep at night?

With eyes that bright, this sea creature can probably see you coming from a mile away.

Not every catch is a fish or crustacean. On one fishing trip, Fedortsov discovered this sea spider that was almost the size of his palm.

You couldn't pay me enough to touch half of these fishy friends.

He may only have one eye, but this critter's watching you!

Finally, a sea creature that doesn't make me sick to my stomach.

Ugh, back to the terror.

That face is all kinds of NOPE!

Read More: 9 Prehistoric Sea Creatures You'll Be Happy To Know Are Completely Extinct

I don't think I'll be going fishing again anytime soon.

(via Daily Mail)

Looking for a good way to prank your squeamish friends? Share this story with them and say that these are the cutest sea creatures they'll ever see!