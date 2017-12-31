Only In Russia! Russian Fisherman Takes Photos Of All The Creepy Things He Catches

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

While I was never the greatest fisherman (and quite frankly had no idea what was going on half the time), taking to my local streams with my dad and his friends was a favorite pastime of mine when I was younger.

But if I had to deal with the unique finds this avid fisherman does, my fishing excursions would have felt more like monster hunting. Deep-sea fisherman Roman Fedortsov may earn a living by hitting the waters, but it's his social media accounts that are taking the Internet by storm. Fedortsov regularly posts pictures and videos of the unique catches of the day he captures in his ship's trawler. Many of these fishy finds look more like creatures from a sci-fi movie, but that doesn't stop the brave man from getting up-close and personal with the great unknown.

Black SeaDevil

Promachoteuthis Sulcus (rare squid)

Red King Crab