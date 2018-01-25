25 Fitness Fails You Can Totally Relate To If You've Ever Tried To Work Out

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Exercising can seem like the literal worst.

We all know it's important to stay fit and keep our bodies healthy, but so many of us have had awful experiences that it can be hard to stay motivated. But you can also look back and find plenty of hilarious stories about working out, too.

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Fallon recently posted on Twitter, asking people to use #FitnessFail to share their most embarrassing gym stories. People responded with the most hilarious tales of trying to work out, and well, failing. Here are 25 of the most hilarious.























































































































































(via BoredPanda)

I can totally relate to these. I guess the important thing is that you keep moving! Share your #FitnessFails with us in the comments.