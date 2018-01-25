Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

25 Fitness Fails You Can Totally Relate To If You've Ever Tried To Work Out

JANUARY 25, 2018  —  By Sarah Jewel  
ENTERTAINMENT
Sarah Jewel
See more stories..

Sarah Jewel

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Exercising can seem like the literal worst.

We all know it's important to stay fit and keep our bodies healthy, but so many of us have had awful experiences that it can be hard to stay motivated. But you can also look back and find plenty of hilarious stories about working out, too.

Comedian and late-night host Jimmy Fallon recently posted on Twitter, asking people to use #FitnessFail to share their most embarrassing gym stories. People responded with the most hilarious tales of trying to work out, and well, failing. Here are 25 of the most hilarious.

Twitter / @itspeterj

Twitter / @All_Natural_Log

Twitter / @kimmi_churri

Twitter / @IvanisNe

Twitter / @themessednest

Twitter / @lyssbrooke273

Twitter / @jeanneredden

Twitter / @BloffnerLarry

Twitter / @Marizza_95

Twitter / @LilahMorgann

Twitter / @broush4242

Twitter / @Owleyessx3

Twitter / @ElianeRasmussen

Twitter / @debraweber5

Twitter / @mandymamaof3

Twitter / @amora_ashley

Twitter / @jvbt82hhs

Twitter / @Eagleseye721

Twitter / @tintin813_

Twitter / @black_buddha_

Twitter / @Andylov123

Twitter / @soundofchandler

Twitter / @cosmoallis

Twitter / @SoCalEricLittle

Twitter / @mkyfstr

(via BoredPanda)

I can totally relate to these. I guess the important thing is that you keep moving! Share your #FitnessFails with us in the comments.

Trending Now

The Story Behind This Girl's Performance Is Something No Kid Should Have To Face

Trending Now

What Started As A Relaxing Boat Ride Ended With An Amazing Wildlife Rescue

Instead Of Scary Drilling Sounds, This Dentist's Drill Plays Something That Puts Kids At Ease

Talk About A Terrible Commute -- Biker Battles Strong Winds In An Entertaining Video

He Doesn't Use Photoshop, But This Makeup Artist Still Makes His Clients Look Way Younger

These Elephants Went To Some Desperate Measures To Escape Angry Villagers

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

20 Funny Cards From Kids That Are Maybe Just A Little Too Honest

This Is The Heartrending Story Of How A Girl Almost Lost Two Moms To Breast Cancer

Not A Fan Of Kids? This Totally Unbothered Cat Is Basically You!

Awesome Time-Lapse Video Shows A Perfect Bubble Freezing In The Snow

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

Adorable Images Of This Dog And His Owl Friends Are Just Too Pure For Words

What Was Captured On This Dash Cam Shows Why Properly Securing Car Seats Is Crucial

These Three Golden Retriever Photos Are About To Make Your Entire Day

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

Load another article