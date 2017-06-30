They Took The Same Photo For 35 Years, And It's An Awesome Ode To Friendship

While we all have photos to document the friendships throughout life that have meant the most to us, these men took it to a new (and awesome) level with a project they started when they were 19 years old.

While on vacation back in 1982 at Copco Lake in California, five friends decided to take a group photo. They didn't plan it beforehand, but that became the starting point for their "Five Year Photo Project." Every five years since then, they've gathered in the same spot to recreate the photo -- complete with similar poses, facial expressions, clothing, and props -- to pay tribute to their friendship. On June 24, they captured the eighth photo decades after they began.

From left to right: John Wardlaw, Mark Rumer, Dallas Burney, John Molony, and John Dickson in 1982.







1987







1992







1997







2002







2007







2012







2017







(via BoredPanda)

While they're all no doubt busy with their own lives and don't see each other as much as they'd like, it's so great that they can still get together every few years and catch up. Share with your friends if you'd love to do something like this with them!