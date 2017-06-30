Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

They Took The Same Photo For 35 Years, And It's An Awesome Ode To Friendship

JUNE 30, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

While we all have photos to document the friendships throughout life that have meant the most to us, these men took it to a new (and awesome) level with a project they started when they were 19 years old.

While on vacation back in 1982 at Copco Lake in California, five friends decided to take a group photo. They didn't plan it beforehand, but that became the starting point for their "Five Year Photo Project." Every five years since then, they've gathered in the same spot to recreate the photo -- complete with similar poses, facial expressions, clothing, and props -- to pay tribute to their friendship. On June 24, they captured the eighth photo decades after they began.

From left to right: John Wardlaw, Mark Rumer, Dallas Burney, John Molony, and John Dickson in 1982.

From left to right: John Wardlaw, Mark Rumer, Dallas Burney, John Molony, and John Dickson in 1982.

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

1987

1987

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

1992

1992

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

1997

1997

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

2002

2002

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

2007

2007

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

2012

2012

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

2017

2017

Facebook / Five Year Photos - A Picture Perfect Friendship

(via BoredPanda)

While they're all no doubt busy with their own lives and don't see each other as much as they'd like, it's so great that they can still get together every few years and catch up. Share with your friends if you'd love to do something like this with them!

Trending Now

This Is The Amount Of Cruelty It Takes To Tame Elephants For Tourist Attractions

Trending Now

These Villagers Rushed To The Aid Of A Baby Elephant In Need

Reporting The News Is Hard, Especially When Mother Nature Gets Involved

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

This Bear Was About To Drown So One Creative Boater Helped It Out In The Coolest Way

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Load another article