Before anyone starts freaking out, be aware -- this is satire. However, it serves a very real (and very important) purpose, as it's drawing attention to a devastating shortcoming in American employment.

Today, the United States is the only developed country in the world that does not guarantee paid maternity leave for new mothers. In addition, the country offers no paid leave for fathers or anyone with serious personal or family health issues. There are some employers that do offer maternity leave, but it's completely left to their discretion. As a result, 86 percent of female workers do not have access to paid family leave.

What's worse -- missing nearly two months of pay and possibly losing your job or staying pregnant for five years? Watch Lauren's story and decide for yourself.

