Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

All You Need To Save Your Manicure Is A Tea Bag...I Wish I'd Known This All Along!

DECEMBER 20, 2016  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If you love to keep your nails on point, breaking one can be a huge pain.

I always thought my only real option was to cut off the broken piece, reshape the nail, and wait for it to grow back. Not anymore, with one woman's amazing trick! All you need is a tea bag, some scissors, clear nail polish, and a file. You, too, can have a picture-perfect manicure once again.

It's so quick and so easy that I could hardly believe it. No wonder more than 29 million people have checked out this video!

Facebook / Eyeliner Addict

All you do is cut a piece of netting to fit your nail, paint with clear polish over it, and file the excess away. Amazing!

(via Her)

I am definitely going to be using this trick. Share it with all the people in your life who love to keep their nails looking flawless.

Giphy

Trending Now

One-Eared Dog's Rescue Story Reveals Painful Truths About Dog Fighting

Trending Now

Man Discovers That A Complete Stranger Has Been Staying At His Apartment

Load another article