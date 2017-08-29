Some People Think The Earth Is Flat. They Also Think The Eclipse Proved Their Point.

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Something really cool about the world is that people can believe whatever stupid things they want to.

If you didn't know this already, there are some people out there who completely reject science and believe that Earth is flat instead of round. The tapestry of humanity is varied and brilliant. Flat Earthers believe that NASA photos showing the round earth are doctored by CGI and have other theories "debunking" everything we know to be true.

They were especially hopeful that last week's eclipse would reveal the hoax that is the entire scientific community. Think they succeeded? Here's what went down.

Rapper B.o.B. is perhaps the most famous Flat Earther, and during the eclipse he tweeted his (unintelligible) ramblings about the moon not being visible before or after the eclipse.

When asked what actually caused the eclipse, B.o.B. responded, "Rahu." He is referring to an ancient mythological being that was responsible for astronomical events. Oooookay.

Other Flat Earthers brought out their old stand-by: the images from across the country were all CGI.

If you want to fall into a deep hole of incorrectness, one Flat Earther even made a video with "reverse-editing" software claiming it shows the sun was the only celestial body involved in the eclipse.

This idea is so important to this belief system because if the moon wasn't involved, then there's no proof that we're orbiting the sun or that the moon is orbiting us.

If that doesn't make any sense to you, congratulations, you're sane. Here's another amazing view of the moment of totality.

Better luck next time, Flat Earthers. You'll only have to wait until July 2, 2019 for the next one.