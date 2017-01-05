If you fly often, you need to check out these secrets that only flight attendants know before buying your next plane ticket.

Recently, flight attendants chimed in on Reddit to share secrets of their trade that most passengers do not know. While a few of their hints could save your life, others are downright disgusting. If you've ever checked a bag, taken off your shoes on a plane, or been nasty to a flight attendant, get ready for a rude awakening.

1. That might not be water on the floor -- it could be blood, vomit, or urine.

In the words of a former flight attendant, "The floor is so filthy it's ridiculous. And that isn't water you are feeling." Especially for short flights, crews have about an hour to clean before passengers board. At best, they do a quick vacuum and a once-over with a mop.

2. Sometimes fluid from dead bodies leaks on luggage.

Planes often transport deceased individuals and body parts. Some are in coffins...but some aren't. One employee shared that he's seen fluid leak out and cover unsuspecting people's luggage. If that's not enough reason to stick with a carry-on, I don't know what is!

3. It's dangerous to inflate life jackets inside the cabin.

If your plane makes a crash landing in water, wait until you've exited the cabin to inflate your life jacket. Once the plane fills with water, an inflated life jacket will make it more difficult (if not impossible) to swim toward the exit.

4. You only have seconds before your brain is starved of oxygen.

It can be tempting to assist others before putting on your own oxygen mask, especially if you are traveling with small children or seniors. However, when decompression takes place, you have only seconds before your brain becomes starved of oxygen. Always get your own mask on first so that you are able to help others.

5. There's only one flight attendant per 50 passengers.

Not so miffed about that time they forgot to bring you a second pack of peanuts now, are ya?

6. Only special meals are prepared that day.

If you want to guarantee fresh noms on a long flight, be sure to ask for a kosher or vegan meal. Like the breakfast pictured above, these special meals are prepared the day of the flight, while other plane food is not. As a bonus, they're also the first ones served!

7. Tray tables are rarely sanitized.

Much like the rest of the cabin, the tray tables typically don't get thoroughly cleaned because crews don't have enough time in between flights. Hand sanitizer and wipes are must-haves for travelers in the know.

8. Late plane? Your flight attendants might be hungover.

Most flight delays are caused by weather, but some are the fault of good old-fashioned hangovers. One commenter who used to date a flight attendant said, "She loved to party as did a lot of her co-workers and were often hungover or 'out of it' on flights. Even though pay was shit, their union made it very hard to get fired so call-offs were kind of no big deal."

9. Newer planes have a separate space for people who die en route.

What's most disturbing about this is that people have died in the air enough times to warrant building a special compartment. On the off chance that no one dies on board, can someone nap in there? Asking for a friend.

10. It doesn't matter when you check your luggage -- it all gets loaded by weight.

Many people think that the last luggage checked will be the first luggage to come through once you've landed, but as Huffington Post found out, that's just a myth. In reality, all luggage is sorted into bins, then weighed and distributed as handlers see fit.

11. If you're difficult or rude, flight attendants will fart on you.

As much as I didn't want to believe this, multiple flight attendants insist that it's true. Apparently, the pressure in the cabin makes people gassy, and it's common practice to "crop dust" irritating passengers.

12. Flight attendants can use any means necessary to contain unruly passengers -- and they have axes.

When it comes to aggressive passengers, flight attendants are trained in all sorts of self-defense and restraint tactics. They have axes and other heavy emergency equipment at their disposal that can be used to keep passengers out of the cockpit, as well as duct tape and zip ties for loud or drunken individuals.

The more you know, right? Be sure to share these secrets with your friends and family, especially those who are frequent fliers!