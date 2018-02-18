In-Flight Video Shows Plane Passengers Bracing For Landing After Engine Broke Apart

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Plane crashes have become a staple plot point in some of our favorite movies and TV shows, but the fictionalized drama became a terrifying reality for more than 300 passengers aboard United flight 1175 Tuesday evening.

The plane was making the trek from San Fransisco to Honolulu when it was discovered that the outer casing on one of the plane's engines had malfunctioned and ripped apart high above the Pacific Ocean. As a result, the pilot had to declare an emergency due to heavy vibration coming from the right engine, forcing the passengers and crew to prepare for an emergency landing.

In a clip recorded by one of the panicked passengers, people can be seen bracing themselves for a rocky return to solid ground.

(via Reuters)

Fortunately, the pilot was skilled enough to make sure everyone landed without a scratch! I would have been losing my damn mind.