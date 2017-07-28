What's Going On Here? Weird Camera Illusion Makes It Look Like Bird Is Floating

You probably already know that certain images and patterns can trick our eyes and brains into seeing optical illusions, but did you know the same thing can happen with cameras?

When somebody recently uploaded a video showing what appeared to be some kind of magical anomaly, people had no idea what to make of it. A bird flew in front of the person's security camera, but when it stopped and hovered for a moment, its wings were still as if it were just floating.

Watch for yourself below and try to guess what's happening. The truth is pretty interesting!

As the uploader explained, the capture frame rate on their camera matched the speed that the bird's wings were flapping, making them look stationary in the air. Pretty cool, right?

