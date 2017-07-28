Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What's Going On Here? Weird Camera Illusion Makes It Look Like Bird Is Floating

JULY 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

You probably already know that certain images and patterns can trick our eyes and brains into seeing optical illusions, but did you know the same thing can happen with cameras?

When somebody recently uploaded a video showing what appeared to be some kind of magical anomaly, people had no idea what to make of it. A bird flew in front of the person's security camera, but when it stopped and hovered for a moment, its wings were still as if it were just floating.

Watch for yourself below and try to guess what's happening. The truth is pretty interesting!

video-player-present

As the uploader explained, the capture frame rate on their camera matched the speed that the bird's wings were flapping, making them look stationary in the air. Pretty cool, right?

Giphy

Trending Now

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

Trending Now

His Foster Parents Totally Turned His Life Around. Now He's Officially Their Son.

Load another article