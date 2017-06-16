This Sassy Dog Has No Time For Your Nonsense Now That Summer's Here

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

After being cooped up all winter long, it’s no surprise that man’s best friend can’t wait to enjoy the dog days of summer in style.

And no one knows how to relax in the summer quite like Asher. The pool isn’t just a place for his human companions to try and beat the heat. Asher often joins in on the pool party with the help of an inflatable shark. But if you think you’re going to try and bother Asher with life’s hardest questions, he simply isn’t having any of it. He’s living his best life soaking up rays without a care in the world.

"What was that, human? I couldn't hear you over my superiority."

