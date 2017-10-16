Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

People Wouldn't Stop Running In The Hall, So They Did Something Mind-Bending To It

OCTOBER 16, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
CULTURE
Matthew Derrick
See more stories..

Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

If there's one thing I remember about grade school, it's that people really, really don't condone running in the halls.

And one U.K.-based tile company has a solution to that problem. They’ve created the perfect optical illusion that will have customers and pint-sized scoundrels thinking twice about running around. When designing the interior for their new showroom remodel, the folks at Casa Ceramica set out to create something that quite literally stopped people in their tracks.

At first glance, it looks like the floor is caving in, but that's all part of the plan.

At first glance, it looks like the floor is caving in, but that's all part of the plan.

Twitter / Duncan Cook

Casa Ceramica owner, Duncan Cool, demonstrates the perfect technique for handling this epic optical illusion before revealing that the giant hole is all in our minds.

If you can believe it, this was designed so that the hallway would look totally normal to anyone entering or looking through that glass door.

If you can believe it, this was designed so that the hallway would look totally normal to anyone entering or looking through that glass door.

Twitter / Duncan Cook

And it’s no surprise that the internet is going crazy for it!

And some just feel a little sick.

(via Bored Panda)

Not gonna lie, I had to do a double take when I first saw this awesome floor design. I know I wouldn't even bother trying to run.

Trending Now

He Was Crossing Something Off His Bucket List When Things Went Just A Little Bit Wrong

Trending Now

He Filled A Jug Halfway With Water To Flush Out A Common Garden Pest

Load another article