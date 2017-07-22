Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

You Think Your Home Improvement Projects Are Intense? You Won't After Seeing This.

JULY 22, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

On July 14, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call about a boat falling into a sinkhole in a neighborhood in Land O'Lakes, Florida.

When firefighters got there, the hole had grown to the size of a swimming pool and was still expanding. It eventually got so large that eleven homes in the neighborhood were initially evacuated. Two houses were destroyed in the process.

In the span of a day, the sinkhole reached over 200 feet across and 50 feet deep.

In the span of a day, the sinkhole reached over 200 feet across and 50 feet deep.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

The residents of the first home had already left for work when it began to collapse, but their two dogs were still inside. Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue them.

The residents of the first home had already left for work when it began to collapse, but their two dogs were still inside. Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue them.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

The family living in the second home had been out of the house early that morning. When they came back, the neighborhood was starting to fall into the sinkhole. They were able to get their six dogs out and grab important documents before it fell.

The family living in the second home had been out of the house early that morning. When they came back, the neighborhood was starting to fall into the sinkhole. They were able to get their six dogs out and grab important documents before it fell.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

By around 5 p.m., the sinkhole finally stopped growing. All in all, it swallowed two homes, a boat, part of a road, and a driveway. Residents from four homes were allowed to return to their houses, but five are still tagged as unsafe.

By around 5 p.m., the sinkhole finally stopped growing. All in all, it swallowed two homes, a boat, part of a road, and a driveway. Residents from four homes were allowed to return to their houses, but five are still tagged as unsafe.

Screenshot / Daily Mail

Watch as one of the houses collapses into the sinkhole in the footage below. Thankfully, nobody was injured in the ordeal.

(via Daily Mail and WFLA)

If you'd like to help the residents affected, you can donate to the Land O’ Lakes sinkhole fund by clicking here, texting the word SINKHOLE to 41444, or mailing a donation to United Way of Pasco County, 17230 Camelot Court, Land O’Lakes, FL, 34638. Please share with anyone else who may also want to contribute.

Trending Now

This Funny Bird Loves Getting His Sweat On With All The Lady Joggers

Trending Now

Many Of Us Are Guilty Of The Very Thing That Cost This Teen Her Life

Load another article